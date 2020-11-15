Editorial: Omaha area is laying the foundation for post-COVID progress

The Omaha area is moving forward in important ways, even amid this awful COVID crisis. The downtown/riverfront revitalization provides a key example, among several more. In the wake of the virus emergency and its challenges that must be addressed, it’s also important to appreciate positive factors that will help our metro area achieve post-virus growth and progress.

Consider the recently released illustrations of greenspaces and civic spaces for the Omaha riverfront project. Those images point to encouraging opportunities, not that far in the future, for people to enjoy recreation, fellowship and public performances in a variety of redesigned public spaces. This will be a remarkable transformation of the downtown area, creating new energy and excitement. And the richness of the greenspaces will be a particularly welcome improvement.

For example, the portion of Gene Leahy Mall between 10th and 13th Streets will feature an art plaza, social areas with pingpong tables, a promenade where 11th Street would cut through, a dog park and a playground. A large event lawn will connect to a plaza with a pavilion for concerts and events.

Meanwhile, directly along the riverfront at Lewis & Clark Landing, visitors will be able to enjoy sand volleyball courts, an urban beach, a “destination playground” for kids — plus a $101 million science museum.