Editorial: Omaha area is laying the foundation for post-COVID progress

The Omaha area is moving forward in important ways, even amid this awful COVID crisis. The downtown/riverfront revitalization provides a key example, among several more. In the wake of the virus emergency and its challenges that must be addressed, it’s also important to appreciate positive factors that will help our metro area achieve post-virus growth and progress.
Consider the recently released illustrations of greenspaces and civic spaces for the Omaha riverfront project. Those images point to encouraging opportunities, not that far in the future, for people to enjoy recreation, fellowship and public performances in a variety of redesigned public spaces. This will be a remarkable transformation of the downtown area, creating new energy and excitement. And the richness of the greenspaces will be a particularly welcome improvement.
For example, the portion of Gene Leahy Mall between 10th and 13th Streets will feature an art plaza, social areas with pingpong tables, a promenade where 11th Street would cut through, a dog park and a playground. A large event lawn will connect to a plaza with a pavilion for concerts and events.
Meanwhile, directly along the riverfront at Lewis & Clark Landing, visitors will be able to enjoy sand volleyball courts, an urban beach, a “destination playground” for kids — plus a $101 million science museum.
This multifaceted revitalization project shows a city on the move, building toward the future in focused, coordinated fashion, at a time when many U.S. cities seem stymied by the terrible difficulties of 2020.
Among other examples for the metro area:
» Revival of Central Park Plaza. The purchase of the downtown twin-tower office complex by Omaha-based City Venture, with plans for a physical transformation, is an encouraging example of civic vision. “If you have the ability to take action, and keep our community growing, you have a responsibility to do that,” said Chris Erickson, co-founder of City Ventures. “No one local has ever owned this ... and realized the role it plays in downtown Omaha.”
» Kiewit headquarters in the north downtown. With this project, Kiewit is making a major civic-focused investment in downtown Omaha and adding to the ferment in north downtown.
» West Omaha gateway project at 192nd Street and West Dodge Road. This ambitious $1.5 billion project by two separate real estate developments will include office, commercial and residential venues on a 250-acre expanse.
» Dollar General project in Blair. The $85 million Dollar General distribution center will bring some 400 jobs to Blair. That Washington County city continues to diversify its economy, already strengthened by the vibrant biomanufacturing complex that includes Cargill and other companies. Economists at the Greater Omaha Chamber project that the distribution center will boost the metro area’s economy by $106 million annually, with $53.5 million specific to Washington County.
» Amazon project in Sarpy County. This 700,000-square-foot distribution center is expected to employ 1,000 full-time workers and add some $203 million annually to the metro area’s economy. Success in landing this project showed how Nebraska is benefiting from the coordinated business recruitment efforts of government and private-sector entities in the state.
We’re living in a stressful, uncertain time, and many challenges must be met. At the same time, it’s important to recognize the many ways in which the Omaha area is laying the foundation for future progress. Let’s work together to maximize these promising opportunities.
