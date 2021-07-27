Editorial: Omaha area must make concrete transportation improvements

The current planning addresses these concerns. But the discussion and analysis in many cases have gone for years. It’s time to follow up those efforts with on-the-ground progress — achievable progress, yes, given the complications of logistics and funding.

The challenges are considerable, for sure, but residents need visible indications, now, that local leaders and organizations are giving this issue the needed priority. The protected two-way bike lane on Harney Street from downtown to Midtown Crossing is only a pilot project but provides an example of such needed efforts.

Some much-needed improvements will take time, no question. Metro Transit is taking an important step by studying the practical requirements for a north-south bus line, with 24th Street as the central focus and 30th Street as a secondary one. Establishing that service towers as one of Omaha’s greatest civic needs. Metro CEO Lauren Cencic has rightly described 24th Street as a “critical community connector, linking services, jobs, housing, recreation, education and a multitude of other destinations.”

But on transportation needs overall, Omaha-area residents now must hear more than, “We’re studying it.” Our area must pick up the pace on doable transportation improvements.

