Editorial: Omaha can have both capable policing and responsible reform

Can Omaha have a capable police force but also adopt responsible reforms to promote oversight and accountability?

The answer should be — must be — yes.

Mayor Jean Stothert last week introduced a responsible budget that included appropriate funding for, and improvements to, the Omaha Police Department. At the same time, the State Legislature had important floor discussion that underscored the need for greater focus — and action — on racial justice.

A stark silence fell across the legislative chamber Thursday morning as colleagues listened to State Sen. Justin Wayne, one of the Legislature’s two Black members, describe how an Omaha police officer pulled a gun on him several years ago after he was stopped for a defective taillight while driving a van full of fifth- and sixth-graders to a basketball practice on North 30th Street. During the incident, Wayne said, the police officer had grown agitated when he saw the youngsters fidgeting in the van’s back seat.

Hearings held by the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee this spring featured extensive complaints from minority men and women about similar police stops.