Editorial: Omaha can step up to opportunity through this important summer jobs program

Omaha and Nebraska need expanded economic opportunity for young people of color. And Nebraska businesses can benefit from greater minority representation among senior leaders.

Omaha’s Step-Up summer jobs program provides a tool to help our city and state move toward those goals. From modest beginnings in 2008, the program has grown to serve 700 young people in 2019 and, in virtual experiences in many cases last year, 500 young people.

Major Omaha institutions such as American National Bank, CHI Health, the City of Omaha and the University of Nebraska Medical Center have participated, and this year, Union Pacific will join. Businesses are urged to participate by signing up at the Step-Up website.

The City of Omaha this year is a major contributor to Step-Up, with funding totaling $900,000, along with significant donations from foundations such as the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, with a three-year $1.8 million contribution.

Through Step-Up, young people not only learn about specific professions. They also are instructed in the social skills required in professional workplaces.