 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: Omaha can step up to opportunity through this important summer jobs program
0 comments
Summer Jobs Initiative

Editorial: Omaha can step up to opportunity through this important summer jobs program

{{featured_button_text}}
022621-owh-new-stepup-p1 (copy)

Willie Barney, president of the Empowerment Network, which manages the Step-Up summer jobs program.

 RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha and Nebraska need expanded economic opportunity for young people of color. And Nebraska businesses can benefit from greater minority representation among senior leaders.

Omaha’s Step-Up summer jobs program provides a tool to help our city and state move toward those goals. From modest beginnings in 2008, the program has grown to serve 700 young people in 2019 and, in virtual experiences in many cases last year, 500 young people.

Major Omaha institutions such as American National Bank, CHI Health, the City of Omaha and the University of Nebraska Medical Center have participated, and this year, Union Pacific will join. Businesses are urged to participate by signing up at the Step-Up website.

The City of Omaha this year is a major contributor to Step-Up, with funding totaling $900,000, along with significant donations from foundations such as the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, with a three-year $1.8 million contribution.

Through Step-Up, young people not only learn about specific professions. They also are instructed in the social skills required in professional workplaces.

Step-Up began years ago through the initiative of the Rev. Dwight Ford and Jannette Taylor, with crucial early support from Ben Gray and Michael Maroney. Now through management by the Empowerment Network, Step-Up has grown to reach an impressive breadth of Omaha young people.

This program opens up important opportunity to Omaha youths and to a stronger future for our state.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert