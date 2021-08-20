Editorial: Omaha City Council should help tenant support effort, avoid partisan warring

First-year Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, who pushed for the small business program, was just wrong in arguing “The eviction is something that’s going to be temporary — we expect to get out of the COVID era very quickly here.”

Omaha recorded an average of more than 3,500 evictions a year from 2012-2019 — before COVID. Johnson’s council district leads the city. Post-COVID, existing law still stacks the deck still against tenants.

We would submit that more Omahans will be helped directly in a year by tenant assistance than by $40,000 more in public support for small business education. In fact, tenants saved from eviction will be better able to help fill the worker shortage stinging small businesses if they aren’t looking desperately for a new place to live.

Council Democrats lined up and gave Johnson a political victory over Melton, a Republican who has represented tenants but whose sincerity was falsely questioned on social media when she proposed this.