Editorial: Omaha City Council should help tenant support effort, avoid partisan warring

First: We sincerely hope that city government indeed can use COVID relief money to help volunteer lawyers coordinate the new Douglas County Tenant Assistance Program.
Second: We are troubled by the appearance that partisan muscling on City Council has created any question at all about whether Omaha government will help with this important effort.
The council this week rejected an effort by member Aimee Melton to earmark $50,000 for a city position to help coordinate the program, in effect choosing to send $40,000 to the Reach program to help small businesses, which already gets $150,000 a year from the city. It was an odd moment when the officially nonpartisan council’s Democratic majority backed a business program while Republicans pushed to help some of the city’s poorest, most disadvantaged residents.
We have twice editorialized in the past year about the virtue of lawyers helping tenants, who face a legal system tilted strongly against them. A pioneering Bar Association assistance program in Lancaster County has proved the extreme effectiveness of such help, as has a New York law guaranteeing representation for tenants.
As of July in Lancaster County, among tenants who showed up for their hearing and were helped by the Bar Association program, 98% avoided immediate eviction.
Douglas County’s program started just this month, holding promise for the same results here.
This matters to our community’s health because, as the 2020 report “Understanding Evictions in Omaha” found, eviction is both a consequence and a cause of poverty.
“For example, evictions can restrict people’s future housing opportunities, cause a loss of possessions and damage residents’ credit,” notes the report from Creighton University assistant professor Pierce Greenberg and housing lawyer Gary Fischer. Children in families that are evicted often must change schools, making steeper the climb young people in poverty already face. Parents might lose a job if they must move farther from work and/or lose easy access to public transit.
Being evicted involves a summary court proceeding in which landlords typically are represented or have pro forma legal documents filed, while tenants usually are on their own.
The Bar Association program can level that field a bit. Attorneys in Lincoln have been able to help resolve disputes that might stem from landlords failing to address basic habitability issues, language barriers or simple misunderstandings. Landlords can end up recovering more money through a payment plan than they would with eviction.
If the city can help lawyers coordinate scheduling and available assistance, more families can be given this lifeline.
First-year Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, who pushed for the small business program, was just wrong in arguing “The eviction is something that’s going to be temporary — we expect to get out of the COVID era very quickly here.”
Omaha recorded an average of more than 3,500 evictions a year from 2012-2019 — before COVID. Johnson’s council district leads the city. Post-COVID, existing law still stacks the deck still against tenants.
We would submit that more Omahans will be helped directly in a year by tenant assistance than by $40,000 more in public support for small business education. In fact, tenants saved from eviction will be better able to help fill the worker shortage stinging small businesses if they aren’t looking desperately for a new place to live.
Council Democrats lined up and gave Johnson a political victory over Melton, a Republican who has represented tenants but whose sincerity was falsely questioned on social media when she proposed this.
Again, council members and the acting city attorney believe that a dollop of the $112 million the city gets from the American Rescue Plan Act can be used to pay for the position that the council rejected. We hope so, and we hope that the program’s effectiveness in its first year will lead to public support for the volunteer program in future years.
Still, the council debate smacks of Democrat versus Republican polarization at the expense of desperately needy families. It raises concern, as we have expressed with the Nebraska Legislature, that a formally nonpartisan body is being sucked into the bitter national division that’s harming the country in so many ways.
Council members must communicate and do their best to seek common ground for the greater benefit of the most people.