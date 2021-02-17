Editorial: Omaha-Douglas County merger discussion gives needed push for efficiencies

Every once and a while, discussion re-emerges about the possible merger of the Omaha and Douglas County governments. The topic recently resurfaced via a legislative proposal intended as a conversation starter by State Sen. John McCollister of Omaha.

It’s good to see the issue continue to be discussed. Good, not because merger is an immediate prospect here, but because discussion of the issue spurs officials to look for greater efficiencies in local government.

The more that the city and county can achieve productivity gains and restrain the resort to property tax increases, the better the public is served.

Omaha and Douglas County have set positive examples over the years by finding common ground in merging certain functions. Those positive moves — establishing city-county cooperation on the 911 emergency dispatch center, parks, information technology and purchasing — made great sense.