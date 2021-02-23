Editorial: Omaha has a vibrant arts community, thanks to local talent and philanthropy

Omaha punches above its weight in many regards, thanks to local vision, professionalism and philanthropy. Omaha’s arts community provides an excellent example.

Consider the philanthropic contributions by the late Richard “Dick” Holland and his wife, Mary, which benefited a wide range of Omaha arts institutions. The Hollands’ crowning achievement was their financial support that enabled creation of the downtown Holland Performing Arts Center. Since opening in 2005, the Holland Center has provided a world-class venue for artists from around the globe. Blues artists, jazz ensembles, classical music virtuosos and many other renowned performers have brought their talents to the Holland Center, greatly enriching the cultural life of our city.

That success stems in large part through the professionalism of Omaha Performing Arts and its president, Joan Squires. The organization manages the Holland Center as well as the Orpheum Theater, and coordinates all performances.

Bruce Simon, an Omaha business leader who passed away last week, provided another example of Omaha philanthropic vision, for the local arts community as well as other nonprofit endeavors of civic value. Omaha has benefited greatly from the forward-looking philanthropic work of the Simon family and Omaha Steaks.