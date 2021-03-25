Editorial: Omaha has an enduring responsibility to ensure safe rental conditions

September 2018 brought an important wake-up call to our city.

That month, city inspectors descended on the Yale Park apartment complex at 34th Avenue and Lake Street in the wake of troubling indications of unsafe and unsanitary conditions. Inspectors reported more than 1,000 code violations, including gas leaks, faulty wiring, leaky roofs and unsanitary conditions involving cockroaches and bedbugs. The city and volunteers evacuated an estimated 500 adults and children. Many were sent to temporary shelters. Most of the tenants were refugees from the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar.

That disturbing situation clearly called out for strong action by the city to ensure that landlords meet sensible requirements. Omaha leaders responded by approving the requirement for a landlord registry and for strengthened rental inspections.

Under an ordinance that took effect in January 2020, landlords had until end of that March to register their name, contact information and properties with the city. The ordinance set out an inspection process by which landlords have 14 days’ notice of an inspection. The city will request voluntary access to the property, and if the landlord or tenant refuses access, the inspector can seek a warrant.