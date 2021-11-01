Editorial: Omaha has strengths in addressing homelessness, but major challenges must be addressed

Look closely enough across the breadth of Omaha, and you can see indications of the homelessness that burdens many in our community: Homeless individuals have set up encampments — some quite small for only one or two people, some of considerable size — along trails, in woods, sometimes near neighborhoods.

The recent removal by police of a sizable encampment north of downtown — dozens of individuals were staying there — has understandably sparked community conversation about what more Omaha can do to stabilize conditions for vulnerable individuals.

It's an appropriate moment, then, to look at Omaha's efforts on homelessness, to gauge current successes and major challenges to be addressed. We talked with Randy McCoy, executive director of the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, discussing positives as well as areas for improvement.

Omaha has made progress in some major regards, when compared with many cities:

• Emergency shelter beds. Overall, Omaha has a good availability of such beds, thanks to the work of local organizations. One area for improvement is beds for families with children.