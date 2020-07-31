Editorial: Omaha is fortunate to have a robust arts community. Let's support it

There’s no arguing that Omaha has a great, unique arts community that offers something for everybody. Whether you enjoyed touring art galleries, seeing local theater productions or listening to live music, Omahans had something to enjoy on any given weekend.

All of that has changed with the coronavirus pandemic. Some have been able to adapt to the new world of social distancing, but smaller music venues can’t have crowds of fans gathering around stages to sing along with their favorite bands. The local theaters can’t pack seats with those wanting to see their favorite plays.

With daily cases on the rise, don’t expect to see these venues opening their doors anytime soon. Now is the time to help out our local arts community so it can come back strong when we recover from this pandemic. Whether you are able to donate money or write to your congressman, there are several ways to help. Here are just a few examples: