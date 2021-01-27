Editorial: Omaha is ready to ace 'volleybubble' tournament, no problem

NCAA officials, listen up: Omaha is fully capable and eager to host the full NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament this spring. If it’s decided to use the pandemic-lessening “bubble” concept for the 48-team event, our city has shown we have the resources and experience to handle it with the needed efficiency and friendliness.

Have no doubt, Omaha is more than ready for “volleybubble.”

The NCAA has already decided to use the bubble concept for the entire March Madness men’s basketball tournament, with Indiana as the host. The San Antonio area is under consideration for the women’s basketball tournament.

If any city has shown it’s capable of hosting the full NCAA women’s volleyball competition using that same COVID-thwarting approach, it’s Omaha.

Our city has made smart strategic choices over the decades to create the infrastructure, competence and atmosphere that make for successful sports events. We’ve shown ourselves impressively capable of hosting large-scale competitions, including several of international stature.