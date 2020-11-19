Editorial: Omaha is slowly making police pension progress; new contract deserves approval

As a result of the current contract, the city’s police and fire pension program has improved its funding level, albeit slightly and at a still low level. In 2011, the pension program was 43% funded. By 2015, the figure had risen to 50%. In 2019, the program was 54.3% funded.

That general trend is positive and encouraging. Still, the funding level isn’t anywhere near the 80% level that financial experts recommend for pension fund health. This shows how poorly the city negotiated in the past, and how far the fund has to go in order to reach needed stability.

The unfunded liability currently stands at around $664 million. If all financial assumptions are met, the system will be fully funded by the 2040s — a long climb ahead, indeed.

State law requires that a report be filed with the Nebraska Legislature whenever a defined-benefit public employee pension fund is less than 80% funded. The Omaha police and fire pension program is one of seven funds currently filing reports under that requirement. All of the seven funds are from Omaha or Douglas County.

The City of Lincoln’s police and fire pension fund previously was required to file a report with the state, but it no longer has to, since it has moved its funding level to an impressive 82%.

Although there’s far to go, Omaha has begun to climb out of its longstanding pension woes. Approval of the proposed police contract can continue that positive trend, encouraging a spirit of cooperation and promoting future progress.

