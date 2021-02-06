Editorial: Omaha is tackling the most dangerous thing we do every day

Society worries a lot about murders. They spawn drama, fear and a raft of laws meant to prevent and punish the ultimate crime.

But far more people die in traffic incidents each year — nationally, statewide and here in Omaha — than are slain in homicides.

For example, in 2019, the United States recorded 16,425 cases of murder or non-negligent manslaughter, but 38,800 traffic deaths. Omaha’s 2019 figures: 23 homicides and 36 traffic deaths. (Figures for 2020 are closer because homicide was up everywhere during the pandemic, but traffic fatalities still exceeded murders in Omaha last year.)

The United States, through regulation and automotive engineering, has cut traffic fatalities dramatically from their peak of more than 56,000 in 1972 — though a subset of those deaths, pedestrian fatalities, grew 53% from 2009-2018.

Omaha has joined an international effort called Vision Zero to reduce all of traffic deaths even further.

This is not high-minded folly. Cities have made big, lifesaving differences.