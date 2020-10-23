Editorial: Omaha leaders must negotiate a practical solution on recycling

Municipal government seldom involves high-flying ideological issues. Instead, the job of city leaders generally means the detailed scrutiny of practical, nuts-and-bolts matters has direct effect on residents. And when those leaders initially fail to reach agreement on the big issues, they have a duty to hash out the details and reach consensus on how the community can move forward.

That’s what Omaha officials must do now in the wake of their impasse this week over the next recycling contract.

Recycling is popular among Omahans, and rightly so. It makes great sense to strive to reuse paper, plastic and aluminum when possible and reduce the heavy volume of items pouring into the landfill. At the same time, global market conditions for recyclables have changed greatly in recent years, leading to higher costs for local government.

These conditions have complicated Omaha’s deliberations over the city’s next recycling contract. The current one ends Dec. 31. On Tuesday, the City Council voted 4-3 to reject the proposal from Mayor Jean Stothert for a 10-year, $2.28 million contract with the low bidder, NebraskaLand Recycling. Council members voting “no” expressed uncertainty about whether the company has adequate capacity to handle the needed volume. Council members made clear their preference for a contract shorter than 10 years.