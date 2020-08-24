Editorial: Omaha must do far more to address mental health. Here is an encouraging example

Mental health and substance abuse challenges tower as one of the central problems facing the Omaha area. Law enforcement officials in Douglas and Sarpy Counties point to the large percentage of adults suffering from such problems at county jails. The death of Zachary Bear Heels, a mentally ill Oklahoma man, in 2017 after he was shocked with Tasers multiple times by Omaha police showed the need for far greater focus on mental health services. And local experts note the gap between the demand for mental health supports for Omaha-area youths and the resources available for such services.

The state Department of Health and Human Services, local nonprofits and schools devote great energy to these issues, but far more must be done. This problem calls for stepped-up dialogue and collaboration among a wide range of government, civic and nonprofit leaders. The Omaha philanthropic community must give particular thought to innovative ways it can help.

A new project in development by philanthropist Susie Buffett is an encouraging example. A new residential mental health and substance abuse treatment center in North Omaha would provide young people with an alternative to juvenile detention and enable more services. This project would build on Omaha’s pioneering efforts to provide detention alternatives for local youths, and on the state’s juvenile justice reforms.

Omaha needs more such innovations if it’s going to adequately address our area’s mental health and substance abuse needs. For Omaha to move forward, this must be a central priority for local leaders and organizations.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.