Editorial: Omaha must find a viable legal balance in managing street protests

The Constitution’s requirements sometimes present government leaders with headaches. They must make sure that state and local laws pass constitutional muster, and when a law fails that test, it must be rewritten. That appears to be the case with the City of Omaha’s current ordinance that bans protesters from obstructing city streets.

The Omaha ordinance is quite similar to a St. Louis ordinance that a federal judge ruled unconstitutional this year, Douglas County Judge Marcena Hendrix said last week. Citing that legal background, Hendrix struck down the Omaha ordinance, calling it “overly broad” and in too great a conflict with constitutionally protected speech rights under the First Amendment.

The ordinance that Hendrix struck down in dismissing charges from July against 25 Black Lives Matter demonstrators makes it “unlawful for any person purposely or knowingly to obstruct any highway or other public passage, whether alone or with others, without being licensed or privileged to do so.”

It’s entirely sensible — and warranted — for a municipality to have an ordinance in place to prohibit the protracted blocking of public rights of way by demonstrations. At the same time, such legal restrictions must steer clear of trampling on the First Amendment.

Omaha is appealing Hendrix’s ruling. Unless her decision is overturned, the best course for Omaha is to find a viable model law and adopt it here. It’s important to strike the needed balance.

