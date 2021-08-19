Editorial: Omaha must learn the lessons from its 16th Street challenges

Omaha still has options in moving forward, though, and owes the public more than a complete hands-off approach. The city can start with small, simple tasks such as being attentive to trim the corridor’s trees and maintain the area’s general appearance. Parking lots dominate so much of the area — how about if city leaders and planners look to new, higher-value uses for some of those areas?

Given the ParkFair failure, the need is clear for city leaders to avoid rigid top-down directives but instead draw on the analysis and recommendations from the area’s entrepreneurs. Conditions won’t change overnight. The practical way forward is through smart, incremental steps, achieved through public-private collaboration, that can produce positive results over time.

Discussions among Omaha’s urban core committee include a general consideration, for the long term, of one of downtown’s central questions: Should, and how can, the 16th Street corridor be opened up again to the north, ending the isolation from downtown of North Omaha?

Omaha has rightly devoted more attention in recent years to sustaining the city’s urban core. Government and private-sector leaders must make addressing the challenges in the 16th Street corridor a major part of that ongoing work.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.