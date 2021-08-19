Editorial: Omaha must learn the lessons from its 16th Street challenges

A constant in life is that a community’s economic conditions evolve over time. Another constant: Cities must remain vigilant in working to accommodate those changes.
These considerations apply directly to Omaha’s 16th Street corridor, as explained in recent World-Herald news coverage by Cindy Gonzalez. Amid the area’s ongoing challenges, government and private-sector leaders can draw on lessons that the past decades of experiences provide.
That downtown corridor was long home to some of Omaha’s most memorable retail experiences. The Brandeis window displays and Santa appearances in the mid-20th century are among the strongest living memories for many Omahans. But, by the late 20th century, the trend away from downtown shopping was clear and unstoppable.
In the 1980s, city leaders took a big leap and carried out a sweeping revamp of the entire area. The ParkFair project involved wide-ranging changes to create a pedestrian and transit mall. In came widened brick walkways, narrowed driving lanes, fancy planters, an electronic information kiosk and pagoda-style bus shelters.
Sometimes such top-down civic initiatives work. But sometimes they don’t. ParkFair is a good example of such a failure, as city and business leaders widely acknowledge. Omaha’s decades-long experience in the corridor shows the limits that civic action can face in trying to counter challenging market trends.
Omaha still has options in moving forward, though, and owes the public more than a complete hands-off approach. The city can start with small, simple tasks such as being attentive to trim the corridor’s trees and maintain the area’s general appearance. Parking lots dominate so much of the area — how about if city leaders and planners look to new, higher-value uses for some of those areas?
Given the ParkFair failure, the need is clear for city leaders to avoid rigid top-down directives but instead draw on the analysis and recommendations from the area’s entrepreneurs. Conditions won’t change overnight. The practical way forward is through smart, incremental steps, achieved through public-private collaboration, that can produce positive results over time.
Discussions among Omaha’s urban core committee include a general consideration, for the long term, of one of downtown’s central questions: Should, and how can, the 16th Street corridor be opened up again to the north, ending the isolation from downtown of North Omaha?
Omaha has rightly devoted more attention in recent years to sustaining the city’s urban core. Government and private-sector leaders must make addressing the challenges in the 16th Street corridor a major part of that ongoing work.