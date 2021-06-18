Editorial: Omaha must tackle these concerns if downtown revival is to be a success

With its $300 million riverfront/downtown revitalization, Omaha is set to take a giant step forward. Omahans and visitors will have a host of new opportunities for fun, relaxation and fellowship. But as ambitious as this endeavor is, the city must take additional, key steps to achieve the project’s full potential and maximize the community benefits.
First, Omaha governmental and private-sector leaders should learn from a key mistake made in the creation and revamps of the old Central Park Mall.
Second, a coordinated strategy to re-energize the Old Market can complement and amplify the benefits from the nearby riverfront renovation.
Third, Omaha can boost the odds for long-term success downtown if the city and community partners effectively address urban core challenges such as better transportation options and housing affordability.
The World-Herald’s Cindy Gonzalez recently looked back in detail at the evolution of Omaha’s downtown Central Park Mall. That history shows how city leaders failed to buttress the mall’s creation by making sure the new community space would be immediately surrounded by retail shops, restaurants and other businesses to provide sustained pedestrian interest. At present, it looks like the city is at risk of repeating that same mistake with this latest project.
Creating community space for outdoor concerts and other activities, as planned for this downtown project, is great. But leaving the revamped downtown park area without adequate adjoining storefront opportunities could hinder the effort. City planners and private-sector participants should step up to address this need.
Bob Marks, who examines interesting aspects of Omaha history, offered a great idea this spring to give a needed boost to the Old Market: close off part of the venerable district to vehicles. With that step, Omaha would enhance pedestrian access, spur new interest and open up new opportunities for enjoyment. In a Midlands Voices essay, Diane Johnson, a former Old Market resident, seconded his call — which we also endorsed — and offered additional ideas to provide new civic energy in the Old Market. Among her suggestions: boost curb appeal; host live music events; hold seasonal festivals; and be more attentive to maintaining the district’s overall tidiness.
To sustain the revamped downtown and riverfront, Omaha also must address key big-picture challenges such as a lack of transportation options and the need to promote housing affordability. The Greater Omaha Chamber will soon launch its “urban core office” to focus on such needs. That group must work toward genuine progress on these issues if Omaha is to sustain positive long-term momentum for the downtown.
Years from now, Omahans will likely look back to the present time and ask, did the city’s government and private sector take the right strategic steps to ensure the downtown’s long-term viability? Omaha leaders must demonstrate the needed vision and collaboration now so that future generations will respond, “Yes, they did.”