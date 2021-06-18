Editorial: Omaha must tackle these concerns if downtown revival is to be a success

With its $300 million riverfront/downtown revitalization, Omaha is set to take a giant step forward. Omahans and visitors will have a host of new opportunities for fun, relaxation and fellowship. But as ambitious as this endeavor is, the city must take additional, key steps to achieve the project’s full potential and maximize the community benefits.

First, Omaha governmental and private-sector leaders should learn from a key mistake made in the creation and revamps of the old Central Park Mall.

Second, a coordinated strategy to re-energize the Old Market can complement and amplify the benefits from the nearby riverfront renovation.

Third, Omaha can boost the odds for long-term success downtown if the city and community partners effectively address urban core challenges such as better transportation options and housing affordability.