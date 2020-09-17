Editorial: Omaha needed the grand jury's work and special prosecutor's transparency

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Omaha owes gratitude to special prosecutor Fred Franklin and the 16 grand jurors who examined the shooting death of James Scurlock on May 30 amid protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The indictments returned Tuesday on four charges against bar owner Jake Gardner, including manslaughter, are far from the end of the painful case, but they mark a significant turning point. Gardner, of course, is presumed innocent, but the community is now assured of the fullest possible evaluation to determine whether and how he might be held accountable.

Franklin did an outstanding job of outlining for the public all he could about the evidence grand jurors heard and why their decision was a shift from the initial determination of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. Kleine didn’t file charges, determining that the shooting was self-defense as the men wrestled on Harney Street. Angry protesters saw a white man, Gardner, getting away with killing a Black protester.

Franklin, a veteran federal prosecutor, said that evidence was available to the grand jury that Kleine didn’t have, including messages on Gardner’s phone and video from inside his bar. That, Franklin said, undermined Gardner’s self-defense claim.