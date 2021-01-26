Editorial: Omaha police are right to pursue restorative justice approach

Omaha, like our country as a whole, is in the midst of a much-needed discussion about race, justice and fairness. A diversion pilot program begun by the Omaha Police Department offers an encouraging approach to address those issues.

The department’s restorative justice initiative focuses on eligible defendants facing misdemeanor charges, offering a positive alternative to help them avoid a criminal conviction.

Participants must take a four-hour class and complete 12 hours of community service. They must commit no other crimes for six months and have a final check-in with the city’s Human Rights and Relations Department. The charges will then be dropped, and the record sealed.

In addition, participants engage in honest, productive discussions with police about what happened during the arrest. Defendants share their personal struggles with racial injustice, discrimination or economic equity — dialogue that, at its best, can help defendants and officers alike.