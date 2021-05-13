Editorial: Omaha Police Department must continue to build on its diversity progress

The Omaha Police Department recently began a notably diverse recruitment class. This progress stems from a sustained diversity recruitment effort in recent years. The occasion provides a moment to understand how Omaha benefits in multiple ways from broadening the backgrounds of its public safety personnel, and to appreciate the need for far more progress on diversity in Omaha government and the private sector.
Bilingual officers are better able to respond and communicate in certain situations. A wider range of backgrounds among officers strengthens the department’s ability to build relationships and trust with the community. And over time, providing promotion opportunities for women and minorities makes for a more capable department. Such diversity in the OPD leadership ranks can help the department understand and address real-world issues and concerns for Omaha’s increasingly diverse population.
The new 60-member recruit class stands out in various ways. Non-whites account for 40% of the incoming recruit class, considerably higher than the 22.4% for the current OPD staff. Twenty percent of the recruits are Hispanic, compared with 10.3% of the current force, and 15% of the recruiting class are Black, compared with 9.2% of current officers.
Just over a fifth of the recruits are women, and 10 members of the class are bilingual. Of those, nine speak Spanish and — in the first for the department — one recruit speaks Karen, the language spoken by refugees to Omaha from the Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar. Nebraska is home to about 5,500 Karen refugees and immigrants, with the greatest number living in Omaha.
Police recruitment in general has faced challenges, in part from COVID complications and from reluctance to seek police employment at a time of high-profile debate over and criticism of law enforcement. OPD is still working to bring its staff numbers up after a loss of 45 officers last year. The department, authorized for a total of 906 officers, currently has 841.
A range of Omaha leaders have pushed for stronger diversity recruitment at OPD, including Chief Todd Schmaderer and Deputy Police Chief Greg Gonzalez, who heads the executive services bureau, with support from the Mayor’s Office and encouragement from the City Council.
The Police Department still has a ways to go in achieving sustained diversity recruitment, and the city must finally put particular focus on the Fire Department, which has long stood out for its lack of diversity. World-Herald reporting last year found that the Fire Department has even fewer Black firefighters — 35 — than it did in 2009. Blacks account for 5.5% of the department’s personnel; 12% of Omaha’s population is Black. Overall, 14% of Omaha firefighters are people of color, nearly the same as in 2009.