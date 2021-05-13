Editorial: Omaha Police Department must continue to build on its diversity progress

Just over a fifth of the recruits are women, and 10 members of the class are bilingual. Of those, nine speak Spanish and — in the first for the department — one recruit speaks Karen, the language spoken by refugees to Omaha from the Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar. Nebraska is home to about 5,500 Karen refugees and immigrants, with the greatest number living in Omaha.

Police recruitment in general has faced challenges, in part from COVID complications and from reluctance to seek police employment at a time of high-profile debate over and criticism of law enforcement. OPD is still working to bring its staff numbers up after a loss of 45 officers last year. The department, authorized for a total of 906 officers, currently has 841.

A range of Omaha leaders have pushed for stronger diversity recruitment at OPD, including Chief Todd Schmaderer and Deputy Police Chief Greg Gonzalez, who heads the executive services bureau, with support from the Mayor’s Office and encouragement from the City Council.