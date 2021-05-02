Editorial: Omaha police should adopt early release of body camera footage

But when it came time for that, what the public initially got instead was a lot of legal nuance. The Police Department at first denied written requests to release the video even after the grand jury decision was made public, even though it has absolute discretion to do so.

The district court clerk then scheduled a viewing of the video for reporters and some members of the public but denied broader distribution because the 2016 law says “no copies of exhibits or transcripts shall be made available.”

The next day, the Police Department released the video, citing a different law that it said required the release since the clerk had disclosed its contents.

The problem with all this is that both the body cameras and the grand jury law are meant to create transparency, accountability and public faith in the process for evaluating police conduct.

Under the clerk’s interpretation of the law, that office would need to continually schedule private showings of grand jury material to any member of the public who wished to see it at any time. That creates an undue burden on both the public, which pays for every aspect of police work, and the clerk’s office, which has plenty of other work to do.