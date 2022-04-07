Editorial: Omaha school officials need to address student behavior problems

The pandemic disrupted many aspects of our lives, and we’re still dealing with the repercussions.

One place that is happening is in schools, where this year’s high school freshmen haven’t had a normal COVID-free year since they were in sixth grade.

On Sunday, The World-Herald reported on how students and teachers alike say that student behavior has gotten worse in recent years. Many months of virtual learning away from the structure and discipline of the school environment may be part of the reason, although there obviously are other factors besides COVID.

The increased misbehavior is seen in students who show up to school but never attend a class, hallways and bathrooms that smell like marijuana, students who curse at staff members, and teachers injured while breaking up fights between students.

“It’s kind of off-the-rails as far as behavior,” said one student in Sunday’s article. “Like blunts in the bathrooms, skipping all the time.”

That student happened to attend Central High School in the Omaha Public Schools, as did a number of other students quoted in the article. But the point of the story wasn’t to single out Central as uniquely bad, but rather to illustrate the reality of the behavior problems that exist in local schools today.

Those problems have serious consequences. Misbehaving students are, of course, ruining their chances at the education that could improve their lives. But they also can disturb the school environment for the many other youths who are trying to learn. And the disrespectful attitudes, misconduct and the threat (or reality) of violence create unpleasant working conditions for teachers, causing some to bail from the profession.

Losing veteran educators amid a labor shortage is not a good way to make schools better. In fact, it’s likely to lead to further deterioration.

As the story said clearly, the broader problem of student misbehavior is not unique to OPS. It is happening around the nation.

But the fact is, OPS is Nebraska’s largest school district. It has some of the state’s biggest academic challenges, such as large numbers of students who are low-income or do not come from English-speaking homes. It rightly receives extra federal and state money to deal with those challenges, and it’s often at the center of debates over whether that funding is adequate.

How well OPS is doing is important to its own students, who account for a large percentage of Nebraska’s K-12 enrollment. It also has an outsized impact on the state’s overall test scores, graduation rates and ultimately its future workforce. This newspaper has reported extensively on OPS schools and will continue to do so.

Several OPS teachers told The World-Herald in Sunday’s story that they didn’t think district administrators understood what’s happening in schools.

That seems hard to believe, although such comments certainly reflect an issue with teacher morale. Surely the educators who run the Omaha district would want to understand and address problems that are so apparent to their students and teaching staff.

It would have been good for our reporters to hear directly from OPS administrators for this story, but the district did not provide anyone to comment despite having two weeks to fulfill a World-Herald request. Instead, OPS offered interviews but only after the newspaper’s intended publication date. And none of the nine OPS school board members responded to World-Herald emails.

The district did provide a prepared statement, from which the article quoted. But the issues raised in Sunday’s story call out for OPS leaders to directly address the many questions that parents, teachers and taxpayers may have about the problems and the district’s response.

All of us have had differing school experiences and perspectives. Some people have commented on social media that these issues represent nothing new. Others were shocked. Some people question whether the pandemic should be blamed for changes in student behavior that had been brewing for years.

To some, the problems boil down to poor parenting. To others, it may indicate societal issues or cultural trends or missteps in how schools handle disruptive students. No matter the cause, the fact is that these problems are manifested in the schools today, and educators have to deal with them now.

We don’t pretend to know all the answers. But we do know this: problems don’t get fixed if they are swept under the rug.

The behavior issues described in Sunday’s story are unacceptable. They need to be aired openly and addressed forthrightly — for the good of students, teachers and the Omaha community.