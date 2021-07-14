Editorial: Omaha science museum can help nurture homegrown talent

Many of the best-paying and rewarding new jobs in Nebraska rely on scientific expertise.

Consider modern agriculture and natural resources. There’s strong demand for lab specialists in food science and plant biology. The same goes for professionals with expertise in water quality analysis, soil conditions and climate study.

Or consider the Nebraska startup scene — the opportunities are tremendous for those with a knowledge of software design and innovation. The job prospects are strong, too, in science-related fields such as health care and engineering.

One of the best ways to nurture such homegrown Nebraska talent is by introducing young people to science at an early age. Omaha can take an important step forward on that front in 2023 with the planned opening of the Luminarium, the $101 million science museum planned as part of the riverfront revitalization.

Plans for the center are ambitious, and it’s encouraging that the museum’s newly selected CEO will be Silva Raker, senior development director for one of the country’s most respected science centers, in San Francisco.

The Luminarium, soundly managed and planned, can be a significant asset for the long term as Omaha and Nebraska strive to nurture and retain young people well prepared for the 21st century economy.

