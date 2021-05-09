Editorial: Omahans must reject campaigning that seeks to stoke racial resentment

Something similar has happened in the District 5 contest in southwest Omaha, with Republican Don Rowe facing Democrat Patrick Leahy. The April primary featured a tight contest between the two. Now, with the May 11 vote just ahead, the Nebraska Republican Party has sent out a flyer stating that Leahy’s “Top issue is ‘racial equity.’” The mailer’s message, in short: White people, be on alert.

Stoking racial resentment is the last thing Omaha and Nebraska need.

It was just a year ago that the state GOP indulged in similar low-road campaigning by featuring a photo of state legislative candidate Janet Palmtag — a longtime party activist — beside a photo of then-State Sen. Ernie Chambers, who is Black. Palmtag endorsed Chambers’ “radical” agenda, the flyer claimed. What was the link between the two? Palmtag criticized a 30% raise for state prison chief Scott Frakes. Many other Nebraskans did, too, including Chambers. On such flimsy justification, the state GOP argued that Palmtag’s agenda mirrored Chambers’. Former Gov. Dave Heineman rightly characterized the mailer as “despicable and disgusting.”

Yet, a year later, the election-season race-baiting continues.