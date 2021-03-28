Editorial: Omaha's future will depend on how well its leaders address these key issues

Securing a prosperous, stable future for Omaha won’t happen on its own. Communities achieve success when they reach out and grab the future through sound planning and cooperation.

Omaha’s municipal elections are set for this spring, and voters have an obligation to scrutinize the political contenders closely on how they approach issues with far-ranging impact on the city’s future. Here are three key examples:

Infill and development in the urban core. Economic development has spread most strongly to Omaha’s western expanses, but as recent World-Herald reporting noted, successful cities are careful to also promote infill that brings new economic and residential growth to their urban core. Omaha must ensure that all parts of the city participate in such opportunity. Achieving that success is complicated. It requires vision, leadership and cooperation. Which candidates demonstrate the needed qualities to bring about that success?