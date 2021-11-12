Editorial: Omaha's population shift back toward its core bodes well for attracting new workers

Omaha’s shift back toward its core, then, matches its urgent need to attract new workers to address its critical workforce shortage, along with practical dreamers who launch new enterprises and civic initiatives.

These are the folks who see possibilities, who bring life to a community, who become the new generation of leaders.

Well before the pandemic squeezed the job market even harder, Nebraska consistently had one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates. Business leaders know well the importance of demonstrating that the city and state are welcoming to a diversity of people, and this urban shift makes that visible in the real world.

Hand-in-hand with a growing urban population comes infill development. While rehabbing old properties or razing buildings for new ones in established areas is more expensive for developers, it’s less expensive and more efficient for the city, because core infrastructure is already in place. That gets revitalized properties on the tax rolls more quickly.

Along these lines, we also praise the use of tax-increment financing for affordable housing near 51st Street and Sorensen Parkway. The city is partnering with Habitat for Humanity, which will build more than 80 houses for people with low to moderate incomes.