Editorial: Omaha's public-private partnership for VA project serves as a national model

Officials will gather this month to dedicate the new, $86 million Omaha VA ambulatory clinic. The event will present an occasion for celebration on two important counts.

Above all, our area can salute the sound design of the new, 157,000-square-feet facility and the care it will provide Nebraska veterans.

In addition, Omahans can appreciate how the public-partnership approach that Omaha has pioneered for so many successful local projects is being lauded as a national model for other VA projects where practical.

The original cost estimate for the Omaha VA project was $120 million. But significant savings in cost and construction time came within reach once Heritage Services, which has spearheaded a range of public-private civic partnerships in Omaha, stepped forward to participate.

Local philanthropic contributions for the project totaled $30 million, and a private-sector design review method reduced the construction timeline by almost four and a half months, a Government Accountability Office report found.

In the end, the total cost dropped to $86 million, more than 28% below the original estimate.