Editorial: Omaha's public-private partnership for VA project serves as a national model

Officials will gather this month to dedicate the new, $86 million Omaha VA ambulatory clinic. The event will present an occasion for celebration on two important counts.
Above all, our area can salute the sound design of the new, 157,000-square-feet facility and the care it will provide Nebraska veterans.
In addition, Omahans can appreciate how the public-partnership approach that Omaha has pioneered for so many successful local projects is being lauded as a national model for other VA projects where practical.
The original cost estimate for the Omaha VA project was $120 million. But significant savings in cost and construction time came within reach once Heritage Services, which has spearheaded a range of public-private civic partnerships in Omaha, stepped forward to participate.
Local philanthropic contributions for the project totaled $30 million, and a private-sector design review method reduced the construction timeline by almost four and a half months, a Government Accountability Office report found.
In the end, the total cost dropped to $86 million, more than 28% below the original estimate.
This achievement stands in great contrast to the delays and cost overruns experienced in some other VA projects, most notably in Aurora, Colorado.
The new Omaha facility is set to offer impressive medical care for Omaha-area veterans. The clinic will feature new exam rooms, an outpatient-surgery suite and a women’s health clinic, allowing about 400 additional outpatients to visit the medical center each day. Patients for the women’s clinics will have their own waiting and service areas.
More primary care rooms are on the middle floor, which is connected to the main hospital by a hallway decorated with windows built to resemble the colored cloth ribbons on a service member’s uniform.
Members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation helped this project move forward by clearing away procedural roadblocks, since Congress needed to change federal law in order for the Omaha public-private approach to proceed. Former 2nd District U.S. Rep. Lee Terry pushed for the change, and his successor, Rep. Brad Ashford, worked successfully across the partisan divide to get congressional leaders to allow a vote. First District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry lent support, and current 2nd District Rep. Don Bacon has kept close tabs recently. Sen. Deb Fischer steered it forward in Congress’s upper house.
Omaha-area residents can celebrate laudable benefits from this ambitious, well-done project: millions of dollars in cost savings and, most important of all, improved medical care for our area’s veterans.
