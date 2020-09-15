Editorial: Omaha's riverfront revitalization is about to take major steps forward

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the start of this century, Omaha took an important step: It turned its attention toward the riverfront, aiming to revitalize the former industrial area into a major community asset. The creation of Lewis & Clark Landing, nestled against the Missouri River, finally provided a significant public area where Omahans could see the river up close.

But the area unfortunately failed to live up to expectations. The restaurant offered a fine view of the flowing waters, but it eventually closed. Other than walking or sitting along the concrete expanse, there really wasn’t much to do other than when an occasional festival was held. Meanwhile, just across the river, Iowans were busy converting Council Bluff’s riverfront area into a multifaceted public area complete with greenspace.

Now change is on its way to Lewis & Clark Landing. The ambitious plans offer promise to finally achieve the area’s potential as a major civic amenity. Next week, the landing is scheduled to close. When it reopens in 2023, the area will be transformed in remarkable fashion.

Omahans will gather for fun at four sand volleyball courts. Families will stroll along a boardwalk. An “urban beach” will include fire pits as well as a play area for children.