Editorial: Omaha's riverfront revitalization is about to take major steps forward

At the start of this century, Omaha took an important step: It turned its attention toward the riverfront, aiming to revitalize the former industrial area into a major community asset. The creation of Lewis & Clark Landing, nestled against the Missouri River, finally provided a significant public area where Omahans could see the river up close.
But the area unfortunately failed to live up to expectations. The restaurant offered a fine view of the flowing waters, but it eventually closed. Other than walking or sitting along the concrete expanse, there really wasn’t much to do other than when an occasional festival was held. Meanwhile, just across the river, Iowans were busy converting Council Bluff’s riverfront area into a multifaceted public area complete with greenspace.
Now change is on its way to Lewis & Clark Landing. The ambitious plans offer promise to finally achieve the area’s potential as a major civic amenity. Next week, the landing is scheduled to close. When it reopens in 2023, the area will be transformed in remarkable fashion.
Omahans will gather for fun at four sand volleyball courts. Families will stroll along a boardwalk. An “urban beach” will include fire pits as well as a play area for children.
Plus, a $101 million science center featuring hands-on interactive technology will provide a particular exclamation point to the riverfront revamp. Organizers are aiming for the facility to be among the best in the nation, demonstrating Omaha’s commitment as an energetic, forward-looking regional city. Omaha will benefit in particular by how the Lewis & Clark Landing plans connect with the overall vision for downtown, linking the landing to the transformation of next-door Heartland of America Park, which in turn will connect with the reconfigured Gene Leahy Mall.
These interconnected projects, each with its own notable features, will greatly expand community opportunities for Omahans and visitors.
Through these projects, Omaha’s philanthropic community, with support from the city government, is setting the stage for major advancements. Let’s make the most of this important progress.
