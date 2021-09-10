Editorial: On the 9/11 anniversary, it is a time for remembrance and healing

Our nation stands at the cusp of one of its most painful anniversaries. The 9/11 attacks, which struck 20 years ago Saturday, revealed the depths of depravity of global terrorism. The long-term effects from that horrific day continue to the present. Today, Omahans will pay silent tribute as the body of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, killed last month in Afghanistan, returns to our city.

Not all the effects from 9/11 have been destructive, however. Religious leaders in Omaha, with ties to the Catholic, Jewish and Muslim faiths, came together in the immediate wake of 9/11 and issued a joint condemnation of the attack.

Amid the anguish and confusion of that day, a particular act of goodwill in Omaha stood tall: On 9/11, Rabbi Aryeh Azriel and about 20 members of Temple Israel went to the mosque near 73rd and Pinkney Streets to ward off possible vandalism. The mosque and the temple already had a positive relationship, and the gesture of solidarity on that frightening day helped build an interfaith friendship.

“I can’t think of anything more heartening or more reassuring that showed we had friends,” said Dr. Syed Mohiuddin, a Creighton University cardiologist and Muslim who helped nurture the ties across religious lines.