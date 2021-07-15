Editorial: OPPD, municipalities must draw lessons from this storm-damage crisis

Powerful wind storms are nothing new to the Omaha area, but the ferocious weather system that blasted our area early Saturday brought exceptional damage and concern — trees shattered and toppled over a widespread region, electrical power knocked out initially to some 188,000 customers.
Such dire situations call for clear guidance to the public. In the aftermath of such a crisis, people need and deserve reassurance. Omaha Public Power District has faced an immense challenge in responding, but overall it deserves high marks both for its power restoration work and for its messaging to customers.
OPPD power-line crews faced a daunting responsibility to get electricity restored in the face of such immense outages. Protracted delays in some situations understandably spurred great frustration for customers. But on balance, the utility’s crew members have shown remarkable dedication under extraordinary circumstances. OPPD has been energetic in scaling up its efforts as much as possible. The utility has assigned more than 870 people to the repair effort, including nearly 300 people dedicated to clearing fallen trees and branches so power-line crews could make repairs.
Public works crews for Omaha-area municipalities similarly have had their hands full in working to clear massive tree debris, in many cases so OPPD can follow up with the needed power-line work. It’s striking that no one has been seriously hurt in this crisis, either during the storm itself or during the ongoing cleanup.
Javier Fernandez — in only his third week as OPPD’s CEO — struck the right tone in his press appearances. He delivered information clearly, in a professional manner. He didn’t try to sidestep the frustration weighing on many customers. He conveyed a needed sense of empathy in the face of this emergency.
“We know this feels very frustrating, no doubt about it,” he said.
By providing clarity and reassurance, Fernandez set a needed example for Omaha-area municipalities, some of which have been sluggish in providing needed guidance to the public in the face of such widespread concern and frustration.
Will this be the last time a devastating weather event batters our area? Certainly not. OPPD as well as local governments must draw needed lessons from the current emergency so our area will be better prepared the next time we’re visited by such a calamity.