Editorial: OPPD, municipalities must draw lessons from this storm-damage crisis

Powerful wind storms are nothing new to the Omaha area, but the ferocious weather system that blasted our area early Saturday brought exceptional damage and concern — trees shattered and toppled over a widespread region, electrical power knocked out initially to some 188,000 customers.

Such dire situations call for clear guidance to the public. In the aftermath of such a crisis, people need and deserve reassurance. Omaha Public Power District has faced an immense challenge in responding, but overall it deserves high marks both for its power restoration work and for its messaging to customers.

OPPD power-line crews faced a daunting responsibility to get electricity restored in the face of such immense outages. Protracted delays in some situations understandably spurred great frustration for customers. But on balance, the utility’s crew members have shown remarkable dedication under extraordinary circumstances. OPPD has been energetic in scaling up its efforts as much as possible. The utility has assigned more than 870 people to the repair effort, including nearly 300 people dedicated to clearing fallen trees and branches so power-line crews could make repairs.