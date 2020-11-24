Editorial: OPS board sidestepped key obligations with its handling of Yates property

School boards, the same as other branches of elected government, have important obligations for transparency and fiscal responsibility. These boards must be open with the public in providing details of how they reached major decisions. And they must be mindful to achieve the best possible financial result for the district’s taxpayers. This is especially the case when it comes to the sale of surplus property.

In their handling of the Yates Community Center issue, the majority on the Omaha Public Schools board failed those tests.

The board majority — despite repeated questions from a dissenting board member — provided no public explanation for how it came to reject the staff recommendation to accept the higher bid of $630,000. And its decision to accept the low bid of $100,000, from the Yates Illuminates nonprofit, comes at a time when OPS is facing tremendous budgetary challenges, not least from its ongoing pension woes. In June, the building was valued in the range of $600,600 to $737,100.

If the OPS board sidesteps its obligations for transparency and fiscal responsibility in one case, then it becomes easier for board members to rationalize such behavior in future cases. That is the opposite of sound, accountable local government.