Editorial: OPS must now meet the challenge and make the academic pathways a success

The Omaha Public Schools board has made its decision: On a 6-3 vote, the board has said that, yes, OPS will have career pathways or academies at all high schools, for all students. This is one of the most wide-ranging and complicated actions ever undertaken by OPS. Now that the gears are set to start turning on this OPS project, the district has a vital responsibility to build trust on this issue with the public and school staff.

Parents have rightly complained that the district launched this sweeping plan as a top-down initiative that originally wasn’t even going to require a public vote by the board. Parents have expressed concern about confusion over the ramifications for their children. Staff have voiced doubt whether the district will have the necessary resources and coordination to properly implement the program.

But with the decision now made, the district must demonstrate that this project will be implemented with a high level of transparency, clarity and competence. Otherwise, the controversy and polarization that have marked this issue will likely continue. Such a course would undermine the initiatives’ chances for success and erode the strong confidence the public has expressed for OPS through the overwhelming passage of bond issues.