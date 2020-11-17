Editorial: ORBT is an Omaha transportation innovation worth embracing

Riders will buy prepaid tickets, but fares through mid-March will be free.

ORBT is a good example of the community investment suggested by the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency. In a recent analysis, they recommended focusing 40% of the Omaha area’s long-term transportation spending on public transit needs.

For the long term, ORBT lays the foundation for additional rapid transit connections, The World-Herald’s Jeff Robb reports: Connecting the Dodge Street line into Council Bluffs; running a line north up 30th Street and south along 24th Street to connect with Fort Crook Road in Bellevue; expanding along 72nd Street through Douglas County and 84th Street in La Vista and Papillion; and stretching west along West Center Road to 144th Street and Maple Street out to Interstate 680.

A key advantage of this project is that it responds to local demand, following extensive outreach to the community. As Rebecca Ryan, a consulting economist who worked with the Omaha chamber on long-term transportation needs, has noted, “You’re going to get skipped for the big next-generation opportunity if you don’t have that mass transportation that is an alternative to owning your own vehicle.”