Editorial: Orderly political transitions are a vital tradition. Let's honor, safeguard it

Today our country marks the orderly transition of power from one presidential administration to the next. It’s an admirable, vital tradition. For most of human history until recently, handovers of governmental power were often the very opposite of orderly. In many cases, they were chaotic and, too often, bloody.

In ancient times, the fate of government was often a hostage to plotting and thuggery. A society’s leader was frequently the aspirant who was cleverest at scheming or who could amass the strongest resources for violence. In ancient Rome, emperors sometimes followed each other in quick succession because of such incessant intrigue and bloodthirstiness.

Some societies had a measure of stability through dynasties. But such a system could tumble into chaos and war when rival members of a family sought the throne or when a monarch died without leaving a clear heir.

Our country’s founders understood such history, and they were determined to find a better way.

They found it in the creation of a republic. Governmental power was grounded in the will of the people, not the whims of a divine ruler. Under the American system, a president losing an election would peaceably give way to his successor.