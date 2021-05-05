Editorial: Our City Council endorsements for Gray, Palermo, Leahy

He offers a crucial observation in saying that many of Omaha’s challenges are intertwined — such as housing, transportation and racial equity — and “you can’t deal with one issue without addressing more issues.” Omaha is at a crucial point in its history in regard to an important question: Can it make genuine progress on racial equity? Gray can be a key figure in helping achieve much-needed progress.

Vinny Palermo, District 4. Palermo is a good example of a hardworking City Council member who stays impressively active in his community. Palermo, who filled Omaha potholes as a young man, now chairs the council’s Public Works Committee and is praised for his breadth of knowledge and vigorous questioning of city staff on key issues involving streets and sewers.

Palermo, who is facing opponent Becky Barrientos-Patlan in the District 4 contest, has earned respect from his City Council colleagues for his openness in listening to their ideas and making decisions fairly.

Palermo got crosswise with the federal government several years ago for failure to pay taxes — for which we editorially criticized him. He is now square with the IRS. He admits his failure and has learned from the painful experience. We find him a chastened but dedicated City Council member fully worthy of reelection.