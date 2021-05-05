Editorial: Our City Council endorsements for Gray, Palermo, Leahy

The Omaha City Council contributes best to the life of our city when the council has a balanced membership that well represents the city. In deciding on our endorsements for the City Council, we looked for capable candidates who could contribute strongly as leaders and decision-makers. Voters in some districts are fortunate to have two substantive candidates.
Our Tuesday editorial looked at four of the seven City Council races. Here are our endorsements in the remaining three contests:
Ben Gray, District 2. Gray demonstrates a wide-ranging understanding of Omaha issues and has displayed strong leadership on the City Council. He draws on his decades of civic involvement in explaining key issues for North Omaha. He contributes greatly to Omaha policy-making and is well deserving of reelection.
Omaha has stepped up its focus on landlord-tenant issues thanks in great part to Gray’s leadership. He pushes for major Omaha businesses to go beyond promises on racial understanding and boost their hiring of minorities, changing corporate culture to empower them. The Omaha Police Department has made considerable progress in increasing its minority hiring; the Fire Department must follow up with similar improvement, he says. Gray’s opponent, Juanita Johnson, has done important work as a civic leader, but we find Gray’s experience and leadership to have great value at this time in Omaha’s development.
He offers a crucial observation in saying that many of Omaha’s challenges are intertwined — such as housing, transportation and racial equity — and “you can’t deal with one issue without addressing more issues.” Omaha is at a crucial point in its history in regard to an important question: Can it make genuine progress on racial equity? Gray can be a key figure in helping achieve much-needed progress.
Vinny Palermo, District 4. Palermo is a good example of a hardworking City Council member who stays impressively active in his community. Palermo, who filled Omaha potholes as a young man, now chairs the council’s Public Works Committee and is praised for his breadth of knowledge and vigorous questioning of city staff on key issues involving streets and sewers.
Palermo, who is facing opponent Becky Barrientos-Patlan in the District 4 contest, has earned respect from his City Council colleagues for his openness in listening to their ideas and making decisions fairly.
Palermo got crosswise with the federal government several years ago for failure to pay taxes — for which we editorially criticized him. He is now square with the IRS. He admits his failure and has learned from the painful experience. We find him a chastened but dedicated City Council member fully worthy of reelection.
Patrick Leahy, District 5. The District 5 contest is for an open seat. Leahy is an architect who served nine years on the Metropolitan Community College board. His opponent, Don Rowe, a longtime Millard businessman, is a capable individual, but we found Leahy’s understanding of Omaha government and city issues to be broader and more fully informed.
Leahy gives a strong analysis of Omaha’s affordable housing challenges. He emphasizes the city’s need to look for ways to facilitate creation of small businesses. He speaks with passion about “bringing everyone to the table” in nurturing community respect and welcome for all. Leahy is practical-minded about city management and forward-looking about ways the city can build on current progress.
In this year’s City Council contests, we find that voters would do well by supporting Pete Festersen in District 1, Ben Gray in District 2, Cammy Watkins in District 3, Vinny Palermo in District 4, Patrick Leahy in District 5, Brinker Harding in District 6, and Sara Kohen in District 7. This set of leaders can work constructively together to move our city forward.