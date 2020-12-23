Editorial: Out of this difficult year, a spirit of hope can move Nebraska forward

By August 2014, the airport was back to full operation — and was rightly saluted as Nebraska Airport of the Year. And it’s still going strong.

That recent history provides a a lesson for Nebraskans this terrible COVID year. Life can bring great pain and frustration, and the year 2020 most certainly has. Not every situation has a happy ending, it’s true. But Nebraska’s past so often provides hope.

The hope that springs from perseverance and community solidarity in the face of great challenge.

That’s how Nebraskans moved forward during hard pioneer times. It’s how Nebraska got through the Great Depression. It was the way forward from the farm crisis of the 1980s.

It’s a story seen time and again when Nebraska communities suffer the lashing from a tornado or an assault from a flood: People join together and lift each other up. Because we’re in this together.

And so the past can inform the future: Years ago a terrible tornado hit the people of Wayne. It was devastating. It was frightening. But people moved forward. In the end they showed that in Nebraska, hope can survive even in the face of the worst catastrophe.