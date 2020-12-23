Editorial: Out of this difficult year, a spirit of hope can move Nebraska forward

One of Nebraska’s most frightening weather disasters struck on Oct. 3, 2013. A set of tornadoes rampaged across the state’s northeast region, obliterating homes and businesses. One twister’s fury intensified to EF-4 status, unleashing winds that lashed out at 170 mph.
No one was killed, but people suffered injuries, and property damage was extensive. The town of Wayne suffered an especially devastating blow from the EF-4. At the Wayne Municipal Airport, a new terminal building and hangar were only days away from opening, but the tornado showed no mercy. It blasted the entire complex. Winds destroyed or heavily damaged six hangars, an office building and 15 private planes. The airport’s rotating beacon was left a shambles. So was an important weather observation station.
As the tornado departed and people stepped out to survey the scene, they found that, essentially, all that remained of the airport were the concrete runways.
But as dismaying as the destruction was, it wasn’t the end of the story.
Before long, the airport achieved a remarkable turnaround.
Through sound planning and coordination, the first runway reopened two months later. Because the insurance policy provided needed coverage, money became available to cover much of the cost of a $2.7 million rebuilding project to restore service.
By August 2014, the airport was back to full operation — and was rightly saluted as Nebraska Airport of the Year. And it’s still going strong.
That recent history provides a a lesson for Nebraskans this terrible COVID year. Life can bring great pain and frustration, and the year 2020 most certainly has. Not every situation has a happy ending, it’s true. But Nebraska’s past so often provides hope.
The hope that springs from perseverance and community solidarity in the face of great challenge.
That’s how Nebraskans moved forward during hard pioneer times. It’s how Nebraska got through the Great Depression. It was the way forward from the farm crisis of the 1980s.
It’s a story seen time and again when Nebraska communities suffer the lashing from a tornado or an assault from a flood: People join together and lift each other up. Because we’re in this together.
And so the past can inform the future: Years ago a terrible tornado hit the people of Wayne. It was devastating. It was frightening. But people moved forward. In the end they showed that in Nebraska, hope can survive even in the face of the worst catastrophe.
This holiday season, let’s hold onto a spirit of hope as we move out of this catastrophic year. Let’s take that spirit into 2021, to lift us all up and achieve better times ahead.