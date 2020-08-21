Editorial: Parents use creativity and collaboration to fight back against the coronavirus

The coronavirus crashed into our lives last spring, upending our regular habits and triggering complications across the breadth of our daily routines.

One of the biggest challenges fell on parents: how to provide their children with the stability, support and reassurance so crucial at that stage of life.

No question, it’s been tough for many parents as they attempt to see to their children’s needs while also taking care of their job duties and other personal responsibilities. The virus has disrupted child care services and twisted school systems into knots.

Yet, many parents have responded with determination and ingenuity. They’ve delivered a message to the virus, and it’s an impressive one: “No, you’re not going to defeat us.”

As reported this week by The World-Herald’s Marjie Ducey, 10 families with kindergarten-aged children are showing that collaboration and smart planning are powerful tools against the virus.

The families have formed a pod they are calling the village co-op. They’ve adopted an appropriate curriculum and worked out scheduling. Parents have formed committees to handle things like finances, curriculum, health and safety, food, and protocol and policies. A different parent teacher helps the children each day.