Editorial: Parents use creativity and collaboration to fight back against the coronavirus

The coronavirus crashed into our lives last spring, upending our regular habits and triggering complications across the breadth of our daily routines.
One of the biggest challenges fell on parents: how to provide their children with the stability, support and reassurance so crucial at that stage of life.
No question, it’s been tough for many parents as they attempt to see to their children’s needs while also taking care of their job duties and other personal responsibilities. The virus has disrupted child care services and twisted school systems into knots.
Yet, many parents have responded with determination and ingenuity. They’ve delivered a message to the virus, and it’s an impressive one: “No, you’re not going to defeat us.”
As reported this week by The World-Herald’s Marjie Ducey, 10 families with kindergarten-aged children are showing that collaboration and smart planning are powerful tools against the virus.
The families have formed a pod they are calling the village co-op. They’ve adopted an appropriate curriculum and worked out scheduling. Parents have formed committees to handle things like finances, curriculum, health and safety, food, and protocol and policies. A different parent teacher helps the children each day.
Smart and impressive, indeed.
“I think we all really, really, really want it to work,’’ Crystal Badger, one of the parents, told Ducey. “Everybody has a stake in it. We are really motivated.’’
“I’ve been vocal about wanting to do something like this, some alternative schooling, for the past five years,’’ said Beaufield Berry-Fisher, who floated the idea on Facebook earlier this year.
These early years are a crucial time for children’s development — socially, emotionally, educationally. In the pre-virus era, parents already had major responsibilities to see that their children got off to a positive, constructive start in life. Now the virus has added to the challenge.
Situations vary tremendously among households. For many parents, the struggles are great. The challenges can be especially daunting in households lacking the cushion that middle-class finances provide.
There aren’t easy solutions in every case, but options such as the village co-op concept provide encouragement in the fight against the virus. Imagination and collaboration can go far in providing relief to parents, and the vital support their children need.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!