Editorial: Partnerships between community colleges, businesses boost Nebraska education

The Construction Education Center places students in a range of real-work experiences for disciplines including architectural drafting, civil engineering, electrical technology and plumbing. The instruction helps students understand the close connections those fields have to information technology.

Academic Skills Center. The center provides instruction in foundational math and technology skills needed for the high-level training in advanced manufacturing and other fields.

Community colleges across the state are working with local industry to meet real-world business needs. The John N. Harms Center at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff provides up-to-date instruction in a range of advanced technology disciplines. Central Community College coordinates its training programs through cooperation with industries including ethanol, public power and advanced manufacturing in cities including Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings.

“We really try to listen to what our industry partners have to say,” says Doug Pauley, Central’s associate dean of training and development. “We work jointly with them on programs that meet their needs and allow students to get credit as well.”