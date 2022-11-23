Editorial: Pate's leadership helped Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium continue to prosper

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has long been a gem in the city’s crown.

It regularly shows up on lists of the best zoos in the nation and even the world — an impressive accomplishment and source of pride for a city that ranks 39th in the U.S. in population. The zoo has an average economic impact on the Omaha community of more than $200 million annually.

Just as significantly, Omaha’s zoo is an important place for local residents, providing first-class entertainment and education for families. Generations of children have been introduced to the wonders of the animal kingdom at their hometown zoo.

The zoo thrives because partly from the generosity of Omaha’s philanthropic community and its outstanding leadership. The foundation was laid under former zoo director Lee Simmons, and the zoo has continued to prosper under the stellar leadership of Dennis Pate, who is retiring early in January after 13 eventful years here.

As Pate leaves us, we want to thank him for his vision and stewardship of one of our city’s most precious assets.

A recent article by World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade outlines how Pate hit the ground running when he arrived in Omaha from Jacksonville, Florida, in 2009.

As the zoo’s president and CEO, Pate lined up donor support for an ambitious 10-year master plan that resulted in improved guest services and several state-of-the-art exhibits that cost hundreds of millions of dollars. He also prioritized education and animal welfare, contributing to the field of wildlife studies and conservation science.

He also guided the zoo through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing budget cuts, salary reductions and layoffs in 2020 to deal with a potential $29 million revenue shortfall after the zoo closed to the public. In the end, including state and federal assistance, the nonprofit zoo ended the year in the black.

“We’ve hired almost everybody back,” Pate said. “Everybody took a pay cut, but at the end of the year, we made everybody whole again.”

Under Pate, the zoo built the Scott African Grasslands, Asian Highlands, Bay Family Children’s Adventure Trails, Daugherty Education Center and Owen Sea Lion Shores.

When asked about his favorite day at the zoo, Pate shared the story of the day the zoo’s elephant herd arrived in Omaha in 2016. The elephant exhibit was to be the centerpiece of the $73 million African Grasslands project. Their journey to Omaha from Swaziland was a logistical marathon that took about two years to finalize.

It took coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, local police, public relations agencies, the Department of Justice, a king, a transatlantic flight and a specialized unloading system to get the six elephants to their new home in Omaha in 2016.

When the herd landed on the Eppley Airfield tarmac, Pate was one of the first on the plane.

“It was an emotional day for me because we had been at this since 2014 working on this and working on this, designing and building all the exhibits,” Pate said.

The project — and the herd — has flourished. In early 2022, two baby elephants were born at the Omaha zoo — the only elephant births in the U.S. this year. Two more baby elephants are expected to be born here soon. The elephant births and other conservation efforts led by Pate are just one example of his success leading the zoo, said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

“Dennis has led the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium through incredible expansion in exhibits, education and conservation, visitors and reputation,” Stothert said. “Even during the challenges presented by the pandemic, Dennis prioritized the care and protection of animals, his team and zoo members and visitors.”

As he closes out his career, Pate is proud of his efforts here, and he should be. Our zoo has continued to prosper and grow under him, and our city was fortunate to have his leadership.

His successor, Dr. Luis Padilla, arrived this month, and we wish him well, too. The 48-year-old veterinarian most recently served as vice president of animal collections for the St. Louis Zoo. Pate is staying in Omaha until January to help with the transition.

Mogens Bay, the chair of the Omaha Zoological Society board, said he expects that Padilla “will be able to do what Dennis Pate did — take a zoo that’s already awesome, and make it more so.”