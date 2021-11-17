Editorial: Pay agreement an encouraging first step to address prison crisis

Fixing a crisis this severe will require multiple steps. Nebraska has just taken an important one with the new agreement for major, long-overdue pay raises for prison staff. The union for prison workers still must approve the agreement. Under the negotiations, raises also are on the way for other state institutions also suffering from serious understaffing — Nebraska institutions for the mentally ill and developmentally disabled.

No one action will magically solve a crisis this wide-ranging and damaging, but Gary Young — a Lincoln attorney who is the chief negotiator for the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents prison security staff — understandably says the new pay agreement offers a measure of hope.

“It’s a new day,” he says.

The agreement raises starting wages for corrections corporals and prison caseworkers to $28 an hour, up from from the current $20 an hour. Pay for sergeants will rise to $32 an hour, up from $24 an hour. In addition, overtime pay for security workers will increase from 1½ times regular pay to 2 times. The state will provide new incentives for members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88 to recruit new employees.