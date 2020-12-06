 Skip to main content
Editorial: Pearl Harbor anniversary is a time for remembrance, reconciliation
Editorial: Pearl Harbor anniversary is a time for remembrance, reconciliation

oklahoma(5) (copy)

Rescuers work to free U.S. Navy sailors trapped in the hull of the battleship USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941. 

 U.S. NAVY PHOTOS/NATIONAL ARCHIVES

Seventy-nine years ago on Monday, the Japanese military attacked the major U.S. naval facility for the Pacific. The assault took the lives of around 2,400 Americans and injured another 1,200. Our military lost more than 30 ships, with massive damage to aircraft. The attack launched our country into the maelstrom of global war.

Yet, out of that desperate conflict, hope emerged. For decades since, Japan has been one of our nation’s closest allies. In 2016, the Japanese prime minister paid respects at the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, accompanied by then-President Barack Obama. There is a longstanding Omaha connection, too: Omaha has had a sister city relationship with Shizuoka, Japan, since 1965.

A spirit of reconciliation is a powerful part of the human experience. Let’s work to nurture it in our lives as individuals and as a nation.

