Editorial: Penner must show leadership over partisanship on state ed board
Gov. Pete Ricketts’ appointment of Aurora businessman Kirk Penner to the State Board of Education is a disappointing ideological shot at a time when the board needs calm and compromise.

KirkPenner

Penner

Penner’s Twitter account includes assertions that children are not at risk from COVID-19, even though his company makes bathing systems for nursing homes and actual virologists support vaccines for children. He’s criticized the individual choice by some to include their preferred pronouns in bios and peppers tweets with confrontational partisan terms.

Ricketts notes that Penner has served 16 years on the Aurora school board and is a respected business leader. To have achieved that, he surely has worked with people whose views don’t square with his. We hope that the indications that he’s an ideologue yield to the mature professionalism needed to be a true public policy leader.

