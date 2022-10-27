Editorial: Photo ID initiative adds unnecessary burden for some Nebraska voters

Voting is a right, and no unnecessary speedbumps should be placed in the path of Nebraskans who want to exercise that right.

That’s why Initiative 432, a proposed constitutional amendment to require voters to show “valid photographic” ID before casting a ballot, is a bad idea.

The amendment would apply to voters who go to the polls as well as those who mail in their ballots early, with no exceptions. The Legislature would set the specific rules if the initiative passes.

Some say Nebraska’s voter ID rules would become among the most restrictive in the country.

This ballot measure is an excessive reaction to unfounded concerns about election security. If enacted, it would unfairly force some of our fellow citizens to jump through extra hoops in order to vote. And the added burdens could undermine the goal of encouraging all Nebraskans to exercise their voting rights.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who supports the voter ID proposal, acknowledges that Nebraska has not had a problem with voter fraud generally — let alone any cases of people trying to impersonate others so they can vote. World-Herald reporter Martha Stoddard also found that no more than a handful of such cases have occurred in any election nationally.

Anyone who tries to impersonate a voter is breaking existing law and ought to be prosecuted. But our elections are not being stolen in this way.

We understand the surface appeal of requiring photo ID. Most of us already have driver’s licenses or state-issued alternate ID cards. And we’re all familiar with showing photo ID to get on a plane or buy alcohol or open a bank account — although most of those are voluntary activities, not constitutional rights like voting.

But consider who might not already have that driver’s license in their purse or wallet: Lower-income folks who can’t afford a car. Young people who didn’t want to be added yet to their family’s auto insurance. Those who have moved to Nebraska from big cities with ample mass transit and limited parking, so they never needed a license. Senior citizens who may have given up driving.

They all still deserve an equal right to vote.

Supporters of Initiative 432 say those people can get the alternative photo ID. An estimated 25,000 eligible voters would need one. Since voting is a right, Nebraska would have to make those alternative IDs free. Supporters say it would cost $100,000 a year; opponents say it might be $750,000 annually, including an education program to help citizens learn of the new rules, plus $2.2 million in setup costs.

But that’s just what state taxpayers would pay. The burden would fall on individual citizens to make extra efforts and likely incur some costs if they want to vote.

To get an ID card, they’d need to find the time and resources to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles office and wait in one or more lines. Many of us have experienced that drudgery.

But that’s not all. Applicants would need to bring documents to the DMV, such as a copy of a birth certificate. If that’s not handy, they might need to go to the courthouse or send away to another state to get one, at some expense. And all this would be trickier for someone who, after all, lacks a license to drive anywhere.

Which groups might find those tasks particularly challenging? Low-income people. Senior citizens. People with mobility issues. Those who would need to take time off from their jobs.

And what about mail-in ballots? It’s not known what Nebraska’s rules would be, but some states require a voter to submit a photocopy of their license or ID card with their ballot. Not everyone has easy access to a copier.

Besides, the photo ID concept is hardly foolproof. Dishonest people are known to use fake, stolen or borrowed IDs for other purposes.

Our nation’s history includes shameful attempts to disenfranchise certain types of citizens through poll taxes and voting tests. In Mississippi, for example, applicants once were required to write an essay on citizenship, with officials deciding who should pass. Often, that meant Black applicants were denied the right to vote.

This photo ID proposal doesn’t share the same goal of deterring minority voters, we hope. But it certainly runs counter to the spirit of Nebraska’s constitution, which says “there shall be no hindrance or impediment to the right of a qualified voter to exercise the elective franchise.”

Some eligible Nebraska voters are sure to be hindered or impeded by this added requirement. Voters should vote no on Initiative 432.