Editorial: Plan on being vaccinated. Find trusted sources, not social media

That our leaders must push back against myths and conspiracy theories that discourage use of the vaccines is but more of the ample evidence that social media carries grave risks to our society.

Facebook isn’t the worst of it. All social media, and particularly Parler, the newish conservative alternative to Facebook and Twitter, is loaded with nutty ideas about the vaccines, from the notion that the pandemic was planned as a means to exert control to how the inventor of a test used to detect COVID-19 died before the outbreak, “convientnently (sic) for those at the top.”

It’s tricky. Most of us enjoy social media to some extent, perhaps particularly over these past months of reduced basic human interaction. Our governor, now in a position to warn against at least one piece of the baseless information on social media, recently used an official state news release to encourage Nebraskans to get on Parler.

It’s fine to vent on social media or share cat photos if that’s your deal.