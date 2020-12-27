Editorial: Plan on being vaccinated. Find trusted sources, not social media

World-Herald editorial staff
Indeed, Nebraskans, and all Americans, should get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Please, don’t choose not to get this vaccination because of something you read on Facebook,” said Dr. Kevin Reichmuth of Lincoln, a Nebraska National Guardsman enlisted last week by Gov. Pete Ricketts to encourage participation.
Humanity has been here before. In 1955, church bells tolled to hail the announcement of the polio vaccine. Vaccines also have largely eliminated the dangers of smallpox, tuberculosis, measles and more.
Vaccinations have extended life, reduced suffering and made society better. All 50 states require a battery of vaccinations for schoolchildren to protect others, with some religious and some broader exemptions.
The United States, though, has a long history of opposition to vaccinations, dating to smallpox in the 1800s, the first vaccine. In recent years, this inclination has grown, fueled in no small part by the internet and its ability to make balderdash seem plausible.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this movement has found fertile ground, and an alarming number of Americans are reluctant to get vaccinated.
That our leaders must push back against myths and conspiracy theories that discourage use of the vaccines is but more of the ample evidence that social media carries grave risks to our society.
Facebook isn’t the worst of it. All social media, and particularly Parler, the newish conservative alternative to Facebook and Twitter, is loaded with nutty ideas about the vaccines, from the notion that the pandemic was planned as a means to exert control to how the inventor of a test used to detect COVID-19 died before the outbreak, “convientnently (sic) for those at the top.”
It’s tricky. Most of us enjoy social media to some extent, perhaps particularly over these past months of reduced basic human interaction. Our governor, now in a position to warn against at least one piece of the baseless information on social media, recently used an official state news release to encourage Nebraskans to get on Parler.
It’s fine to vent on social media or share cat photos if that’s your deal.
But, as we work to put this pandemic behind us once and for all, we might also inoculate ourselves against the notion that we’re getting actionable facts there. We might finally all accept that many posters, including some who appear to be aligned with us, are either ill-informed or are actively spreading lies.
We can roll up our sleeves and see if the ideas hold water. Let’s start here: Memes are not stories or facts.
For news stories linked on social media, it’s wise to actually read the story and evaluate the source. Has this information outlet been around for a while? Was the source founded with an agenda, such as Epoch Times’ affiliation with the Falun Gong Chinese religious movement, and how might that color its posts? Does the story cite or link to research or known authorities whose credentials can be checked?
Being an information consumer used to be easier. We mostly trusted Walter Cronkite and it was harder for crackpots and propagandists to widely spread hokum. In the face of a multitude of websites peddling skewed perspective as fact, good citizenship and good sense requires a little skepticism and basic research.
All available science and sourced information says the vaccines, formulated in record time in a marvel of modern medicine, are safe and effective. At least 70% of the population must be vaccinated to achieve a level of immunity that halts the virulent spread of COVID.
For most of us, tens of millions of other Americans will have been vaccinated before it’s our turn — and tens of thousands more will have died of the infection. Any significant side effects would become evident and public health authorities would change course if problems emerge.