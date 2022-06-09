Editorial: Police program for reporting threats could help prevent tragedy

This week, on the Omaha Police Department announced its new initiative that allows the public to report threats and potential acts of violence.
At a time when mass shootings or other acts of senseless violence have many people questioning the certainty of their safety and looking for answers about public protection, the announcement is a welcome one.
World-Herald staff writer Kelsey Stewart reported the system, dubbed TIPS or Threat Incident Prevention System, allows people to report threats of workplace violence, acts of terrorism, hate crimes or any other violent crime, said Steve Cerveny, acting deputy chief over the Police Services Bureau.
Omaha police staff who have experience in assessing submitted tips evaluate the information received before passing it to the appropriate department, Cerveny told the World-Herald.
“It gives us the opportunity to act on that information immediately and potentially avert any violent act,” he said.
Grant money and donations will fund the program for two years. Officials plan to collect data and look at ways to improve and continue the program. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app or at police.cityofomaha.org.
The TIPS system has been in the works for a while, Cerveny said. It was spurred by the success of a similar school safety hotline. That hotline, Safe2Help, started in Douglas County about two years ago. Within the last year, it was expanded statewide. It allows the public to report threats of school violence to the police.
Typically, the school hotline receives half a dozen to one dozen tips in a week.
Cerveny said officials have seen success with that system and think they have prevented a number of potential violent acts through tips received.
One marker of success, Cerveny said, is Omaha’s lower rates of violent crime compared to other cities in the country.
We hope this new program helps to not only lower Omaha’s crime rates even more, but also keeps more Omahans safe from violent tragedies.
