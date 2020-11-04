Editorial: Positive news for UNO and for Dr. Jeffrey Gold

Two recent announcements by University of Nebraska President Ted Carter note important progress at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and point to encouraging possibilities ahead.

By mid-2021, Carter said, it’s planned for UNO to once again have its own chancellor. Carter also is giving additional, university-wide responsibility to Dr. Jeffrey Gold, the capable chancellor for the University of Nebraska Medical Center who three years also took on the chancellor’s role at UNO.

These steps make great sense and open up important opportunities for NU.

UNO has achieved positive momentum on a range of scores, and it’s fitting that an institution of such complexity and dynamism have its own chancellor. Consider enrollment numbers: At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has knocked down student numbers at universities across the nation, UNO’s enrollment this year, at nearly 16,000, is up by an impressive 4.9% from a year ago.