Editorial: Problem-solving courts turn lives around, bring statewide benefits

The cost savings for the state are significant. Supervising someone via a Nebraska problem-solving court has an annual average cost of around $2,800. The yearly cost to house someone in a Nebraska prison exceeds $38,000.

In 2019, the cost savings for Nebraska totaled around $15 million.

About 91% of graduates remain crime-free after a year and 94% were employed, a 2015 study found.

Nebraska does face some challenges in regard to problem-solving courts. As the “Unhealthy Nebraska” coverage explained, communities could benefits greatly if the state can extend upper-level supports, such as halfway houses and inpatient clinics, to more parts of Nebraska.

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican has cautioned members of the Legislature that there are limits to how much problem-solving court operations can be expanded, unless the number of district court judges is increased. Long term, state senators must consider prudent increases in the number of judges when caseload data justify the expansion.

Overall, problem-solving courts are a tremendous boon for Nebraska. They offer an important vehicle for reducing the inflow into the state’s prisons. Above all, they have a proven, inspiring ability to help troubled adults set themselves on a positive path for themselves and their communities.

