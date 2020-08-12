Editorial: Promoting greater diversity is imperative for state of Nebraska and NU

The 21st century economy makes a principle clear: To achieve their full economic potential, states must embrace and achieve greater diversity in the workplace, demonstrating their firm commitment to expanded opportunity for all.
Blueprint Nebraska, the statewide economic development initiative, underscored that point in its recent report. “In the United States, racial and ethnic diversity and better financial performance show a linear relationship,” it stated.
U.S. companies in the top quartile on racial and ethnic diversity, Blueprint Nebraska reported, are 35% more likely to achieve financial returns above their national industry median. “For every 10% increase in racial and ethnic diversity on the senior executive team,” it said, “earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rise 0.8%.”
Indeed, Blueprint Nebraska stated, over the past five decades, 20-40% of per-capita growth in the nation’s economy has stemmed from the reduction in labor market discrimination barriers for women and black men.
These considerations are central to Nebraska’s future. It’s long been clear that to grow its economy sufficiently, Nebraska must attract more workers and residents. As a key part of that effort, Nebraska must demonstrate that it offers a welcoming and supportive environment for workers from all backgrounds.
That goal mustn’t be a mere aspiration. Nebraska must achieve it.
A central need is for Nebraska to close the distressingly large gap between the average educational attainment level of Black Nebraskans compared with that of white residents. Providing educational and economic opportunity is important, too, given the increasing diversity of Nebraska’s children.
During 2000-10, minority groups contributed more than 50% of the population growth in 16 Nebraska counties, or two-thirds of all Nebraska counties that experienced population gains. Many Nebraska school districts, urban and rural, are home to increasingly diverse student populations. In Omaha Public Schools, some 119 languages are spoken in the homes of district students.
World-Herald reporting this week explained the University of Nebraska’s challenge in recruiting and retaining faculty and students of color. The University of Nebraska at Omaha, for example, just lost a Native American faculty member, Kent Blansett, to the University of Kansas, where he will join its Indigenous Studies Department.
Yes, the recruitment competition is fierce, whether at the university level or in the economic tug of war among states. But that doesn’t erase the need for Nebraska to devote far greater energy and determination to this need.
Failure on this issue — in meeting educational needs and boosting employment opportunity — will hobble Nebraska’s future. Success will position our state for strong growth and prosperity.
