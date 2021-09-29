Editorial: Public input is vital for the landmark renovation of Southside Terrace

Our country has countless decades-old public housing developments, many of them in ailing physical condition. It’s encouraging to see that planning for the redevelopment of Southside Terrace, Omaha’s oldest and largest public housing complex, is proceeding on a sound foundation of outreach and trust-building with South Omaha residents.

Partner organizations — the City of Omaha, the Omaha Housing Authority and the nonprofit Canopy South — are holding community meetings to garner residents’ reaction to the concept plan for the redevelopment. Demolition and construction would begin at least several years from now, but the community response so far has been positive.

The partner organizations are gathering public feedback in preparing to submit a federal grant application.

Southside, built in 1940 on a nearly 10-block area of South Omaha, currently consists of 51 apartment buildings that are home to more than 1,200 residents.

Under the proposal, the redevelopment would proceed in phases, replacing the current barrack-style buildings with a mix of multifamily apartment buildings, duplexes and townhouses. Housing would be available for a variety of income levels: low-income households; market rate; and workforce housing, for people with moderate incomes.